Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)?

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. Shareholders may appreciate the recent price jump, but the company still has a way to go before reaching its yearly highs again. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Franklin Electric’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

See our latest analysis for Franklin Electric

What Is Franklin Electric Worth?

According to our valuation model, Franklin Electric seems to be fairly priced at around 19.65% above our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Franklin Electric today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $80.96, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. What's more, Franklin Electric’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What kind of growth will Franklin Electric generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Franklin Electric, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 9.8%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in FELE’s future outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FELE, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Franklin Electric as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Franklin Electric.

If you are no longer interested in Franklin Electric, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.