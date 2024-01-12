Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)?

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. The recent jump in the share price has meant that the company is trading at close to its 52-week high. As a well-established company, which tends to be well-covered by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Gibraltar Industries’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Gibraltar Industries?

According to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 25.1x is currently well-above the industry average of 19.72x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Gibraltar Industries’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Gibraltar Industries generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 68% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Gibraltar Industries. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? ROCK’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe ROCK should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ROCK for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for ROCK, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Since timing is quite important when it comes to individual stock picking, it's worth taking a look at what those latest analysts forecasts are.

