Is Now The Time To Look At Buying H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:2HRA)?

While H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:2HRA) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the XTRA, rising to highs of €6.34 and falling to the lows of €5.12. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether H&R GmbH KGaA's current trading price of €5.34 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at H&R GmbH KGaA’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In H&R GmbH KGaA?

Good news, investors! H&R GmbH KGaA is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 4.65x is currently well-below the industry average of 12.23x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because H&R GmbH KGaA’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of H&R GmbH KGaA look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an expected decline of -3.8% in revenues over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for H&R GmbH KGaA. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although 2HRA is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to 2HRA, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on 2HRA for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for H&R GmbH KGaA and we think they deserve your attention.

