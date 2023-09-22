Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA)?

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the XTRA. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Hamburger Hafen und Logistik’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Worth?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 22.19x is currently well-above the industry average of 16.57x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Hamburger Hafen und Logistik’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Hamburger Hafen und Logistik?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 30%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in HHFA’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe HHFA should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on HHFA for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for HHFA, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

