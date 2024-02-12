Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). The company's stock saw a decent share price growth of 12% on the NYSE over the last few months. The company's trading levels have approached the yearly peak, following the recent bounce in the share price. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Illinois Tool Works’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Illinois Tool Works?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 6.1% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Illinois Tool Works today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $272.26, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Illinois Tool Works’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Illinois Tool Works generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 17% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Illinois Tool Works. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? ITW’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ITW, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example - Illinois Tool Works has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Illinois Tool Works, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

