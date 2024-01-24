Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Kendrion N.V. (AMS:KENDR)?

Kendrion N.V. (AMS:KENDR), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ENXTAM, rising to highs of €12.30 and falling to the lows of €10.82. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Kendrion's current trading price of €11.50 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Kendrion’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Kendrion Worth?

Kendrion appears to be overvalued by 24% at the moment, based on our discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at €11.50 on the market compared to our intrinsic value of €9.24. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Kendrion’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Kendrion?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 11% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Kendrion. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? KENDR’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe KENDR should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on KENDR for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for KENDR, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Kendrion, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

