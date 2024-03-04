Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)?

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. The company's trading levels have reached its high for the past year, following the recent bounce in the share price. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Kirby’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Kirby Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Kirby is still trading at a fairly cheap price. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $137.39, but it is currently trading at US$87.74 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Kirby’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Kirby?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Kirby's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 67%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since KEX is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on KEX for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy KEX. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Kirby at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Kirby you should be aware of.

