Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW)?

Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the AIM over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Kitwave Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Kitwave Group Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Kitwave Group’s ratio of 12.82x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 13.49x, which means if you buy Kitwave Group today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Kitwave Group should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. In addition to this, it seems like Kitwave Group’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s trading around the price multiples of other industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Kitwave Group look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Kitwave Group's revenue growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. Unless expenses grow at the same level, or higher, this top-line growth should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? KITW’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at KITW? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on KITW, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for KITW, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Kitwave Group at this point in time. While conducting our analysis, we found that Kitwave Group has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

If you are no longer interested in Kitwave Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

