Is Now The Time To Look At Buying LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)?

While LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$57.80 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$43.45. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether LivaNova's current trading price of US$46.43 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at LivaNova’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is LivaNova Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 5.16% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy LivaNova today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $44.15, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. What's more, LivaNova’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

Can we expect growth from LivaNova?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. LivaNova's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? LIVN’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LIVN, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. While conducting our analysis, we found that LivaNova has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

