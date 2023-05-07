Is Now The Time To Look At Buying LS telcom AG (ETR:LSX)?

LS telcom AG (ETR:LSX), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the XTRA over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at LS telcom’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is LS telcom Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, LS telcom seems to be fairly priced at around 14% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy LS telcom today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is €7.01, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, LS telcom’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What kind of growth will LS telcom generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of LS telcom, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 5.9%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? LSX’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LSX, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of LS telcom.

If you are no longer interested in LS telcom, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

