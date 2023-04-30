Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Lucas Bols N.V. (AMS:BOLS)?

Lucas Bols N.V. (AMS:BOLS), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the ENXTAM over the last few months, increasing to €11.45 at one point, and dropping to the lows of €10.20. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Lucas Bols' current trading price of €11.15 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Lucas Bols’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Lucas Bols Worth?

Good news, investors! Lucas Bols is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 13.96x is currently well-below the industry average of 19.4x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Lucas Bols’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of Lucas Bols look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Lucas Bols' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 46%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since BOLS is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BOLS for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy BOLS. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

