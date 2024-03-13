Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Millennium Services Group Limited (ASX:MIL)?

While Millennium Services Group Limited (ASX:MIL) might not have the largest market cap around , it led the ASX gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. The recent jump in the share price has meant that the company is trading at close to its 52-week high. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Millennium Services Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Millennium Services Group Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 22.44x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 19.97x, which means if you buy Millennium Services Group today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Millennium Services Group should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. In addition to this, it seems like Millennium Services Group’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s trading around the price multiples of other industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Millennium Services Group generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 93% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Millennium Services Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? MIL’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at MIL? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MIL, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for MIL, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Millennium Services Group at this point in time. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Millennium Services Group (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

