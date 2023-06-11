Is Now The Time To Look At Buying National Tyre & Wheel Limited (ASX:NTD)?

National Tyre & Wheel Limited (ASX:NTD), is not the largest company out there, but it had a relatively subdued couple of weeks in terms of changes in share price, which continued to float around the range of AU$0.52 to AU$0.56. However, is this the true valuation level of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at National Tyre & Wheel’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is National Tyre & Wheel Worth?

National Tyre & Wheel appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that National Tyre & Wheel’s ratio of 30.09x is above its peer average of 14.74x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Retail Distributors industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since National Tyre & Wheel’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of National Tyre & Wheel look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. National Tyre & Wheel's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? NTD’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe NTD should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on NTD for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for NTD, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing National Tyre & Wheel at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for National Tyre & Wheel you should be mindful of and 1 of them is potentially serious.

If you are no longer interested in National Tyre & Wheel, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

