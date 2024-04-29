Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$162 and falling to the lows of US$145. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Penske Automotive Group's current trading price of US$156 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Penske Automotive Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Penske Automotive Group?

Great news for investors – Penske Automotive Group is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. we find that Penske Automotive Group’s ratio of 9.91x is below its peer average of 15.24x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Specialty Retail industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Penske Automotive Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Penske Automotive Group?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -5.3% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Penske Automotive Group. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although PAG is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. We recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to PAG, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PAG for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

