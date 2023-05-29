Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)?

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Plexus’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Plexus Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 36%, trading at US$93.28 compared to my intrinsic value of $68.83. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Plexus’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Plexus?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Plexus' earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? PLXS’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe PLXS should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PLXS for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for PLXS, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

