Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX)?

While Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a US$8.8b market cap stock, it seems odd Regal Rexnord is not more well-covered by analysts. Although, there is more of an opportunity for mispricing in stocks with low coverage, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Regal Rexnord’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Regal Rexnord Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 18.01x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 18.01x, which means if you buy Regal Rexnord today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe Regal Rexnord should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Regal Rexnord’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Regal Rexnord look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In Regal Rexnord's case, its revenues over the next few years are expected to grow by 43%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. If expense does not increase by the same rate, or higher, this top line growth should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? RRX’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at RRX? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on RRX, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for RRX, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

