Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)?

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. The recent share price gains has brought the company back closer to its yearly peak. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Saia’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Saia Worth?

According to our valuation model, Saia seems to be fairly priced at around 15.64% above our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Saia today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $378.94, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Saia’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Saia look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Saia's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 62%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in SAIA’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SAIA, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

