Is Now The Time To Look At Buying BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (AMS:BESI)?

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (AMS:BESI), is not the largest company out there, but it led the ENXTAM gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on BE Semiconductor Industries’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In BE Semiconductor Industries?

BE Semiconductor Industries is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 38.99x is currently well-above the industry average of 27.31x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that BE Semiconductor Industries’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of BE Semiconductor Industries look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. BE Semiconductor Industries' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 98%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in BESI’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe BESI should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BESI for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for BESI, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

