Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Sensirion Holding AG (VTX:SENS)?

While Sensirion Holding AG (VTX:SENS) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the SWX, rising to highs of CHF98.00 and falling to the lows of CHF71.00. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Sensirion Holding's current trading price of CHF75.10 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Sensirion Holding’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Sensirion Holding Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Sensirion Holding’s ratio of 18.38x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 18.26x, which means if you buy Sensirion Holding today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe Sensirion Holding should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Furthermore, Sensirion Holding’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

Can we expect growth from Sensirion Holding?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Sensirion Holding, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -19%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? SENS seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on SENS, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SENS for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on SENS should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. While conducting our analysis, we found that Sensirion Holding has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

