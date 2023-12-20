Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)?

While Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) might not have the largest market cap around , it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. Shareholders may appreciate the recent price jump, but the company still has a way to go before reaching its yearly highs again. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Spirit AeroSystems Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Spirit AeroSystems Holdings is still a bargain right now. According to our valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $50.74, but it is currently trading at US$30.72 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Spirit AeroSystems Holdings generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In the upcoming year, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings' earnings are expected to increase by 90%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since SPR is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SPR for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SPR. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you want to dive deeper into Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, we've found that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings has 2 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

