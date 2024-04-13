Is Now The Time To Look At Buying SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)?

While SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) might not have the largest market cap around , it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. The company's trading levels have reached its high for the past year, following the recent bounce in the share price. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today we will analyse the most recent data on SPX Technologies’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is SPX Technologies Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! SPX Technologies is still a bargain right now. According to our valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $161.68, but it is currently trading at US$121 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, SPX Technologies’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will SPX Technologies generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 73% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for SPX Technologies. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since SPXC is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SPXC for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SPXC. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing SPX Technologies at this point in time. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for SPX Technologies and we think they deserve your attention.

