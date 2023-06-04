Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX)?

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the XTRA, rising to highs of €54.60 and falling to the lows of €45.36. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Ströer SE KGaA's current trading price of €46.58 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Ströer SE KGaA’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Ströer SE KGaA?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 19.95x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 18.77x, which means if you buy Ströer SE KGaA today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Ströer SE KGaA should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Ströer SE KGaA’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Ströer SE KGaA look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Ströer SE KGaA's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 37%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in SAX’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at SAX? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SAX, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for SAX, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Ströer SE KGaA.

If you are no longer interested in Ströer SE KGaA, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

