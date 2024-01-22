Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)?

Let's talk about the popular Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. The recent jump in the share price has meant that the company is trading at close to its 52-week high. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Stryker’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Stryker Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 1.2% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Stryker today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $318.72, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. In addition to this, Stryker has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of Stryker look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 72% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Stryker. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? SYK’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SYK, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example - Stryker has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

