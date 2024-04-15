Is Now The Time To Look At Buying The Swatch Group AG (VTX:UHR)?

Let's talk about the popular The Swatch Group AG (VTX:UHR). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the SWX, rising to highs of CHF221 and falling to the lows of CHF196. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Swatch Group's current trading price of CHF200 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Swatch Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for Swatch Group

Is Swatch Group Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Swatch Group is still a bargain right now. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is CHF281.71, but it is currently trading at CHF200 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Swatch Group’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from Swatch Group?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Swatch Group's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since UHR is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on UHR for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy UHR. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Story continues

If you want to dive deeper into Swatch Group, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Swatch Group you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Swatch Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.