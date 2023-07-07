Is Now The Time To Look At Buying TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG)?

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the XTRA over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on TAG Immobilien’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In TAG Immobilien?

According to my valuation model, TAG Immobilien seems to be fairly priced at around 5.67% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy TAG Immobilien today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth €8.20, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. What's more, TAG Immobilien’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What kind of growth will TAG Immobilien generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. TAG Immobilien's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 39%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in TEG’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TEG, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into TAG Immobilien, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in TAG Immobilien.

If you are no longer interested in TAG Immobilien, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

