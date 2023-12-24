Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW.)?

While Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW.) might not have the largest market cap around , it led the LSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. The recent jump in the share price has meant that the company is trading at close to its 52-week high. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Taylor Wimpey’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Taylor Wimpey Still Cheap?

Taylor Wimpey appears to be overvalued by 33% at the moment, based on our discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at UK£1.45 on the market compared to our intrinsic value of £1.09. This means that the opportunity to buy Taylor Wimpey at a good price has disappeared! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Taylor Wimpey’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Taylor Wimpey generate?

LSE:TW. Earnings and Revenue Growth December 24th 2023

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Taylor Wimpey, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? If you believe TW. is currently trading above its value, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the risk from a negative growth outlook, this could be the right time to reduce your total portfolio risk. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TW. for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. you may want to reconsider buying the stock at this time. Its price has risen beyond its true value, on top of a negative future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Taylor Wimpey at this point in time. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Taylor Wimpey.

If you are no longer interested in Taylor Wimpey, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

