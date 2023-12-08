Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (SGX:Y92)?

While Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (SGX:Y92) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the SGX, rising to highs of S$0.60 and falling to the lows of S$0.49. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Thai Beverage's current trading price of S$0.49 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Thai Beverage’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Thai Beverage Worth?

Good news, investors! Thai Beverage is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 11.91x is currently well-below the industry average of 23.31x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, Thai Beverage’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move closer to its industry peers, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Thai Beverage?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 19% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Thai Beverage. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since Y92 is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on Y92 for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy Y92. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Thai Beverage (1 is a bit concerning) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in Thai Beverage, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

