Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TNLOGIS)?

While Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TNLOGIS) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the KLSE over the last few months, increasing to RM0.78 at one point, and dropping to the lows of RM0.67. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad's current trading price of RM0.69 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 12.09x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 11.75x, which means if you buy Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 32% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in TNLOGIS’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at TNLOGIS? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TNLOGIS, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for TNLOGIS, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad at this point in time. For example, we've found that Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad has 2 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

