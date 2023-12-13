Is Now The Time To Look At Buying TKH Group N.V. (AMS:TWEKA)?

TKH Group N.V. (AMS:TWEKA), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the ENXTAM over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine TKH Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is TKH Group Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! TKH Group is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that TKH Group’s ratio of 9.43x is below its peer average of 19.22x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Electrical industry. However, given that TKH Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of TKH Group look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 1.2% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for TKH Group, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since TWEKA is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TWEKA for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy TWEKA. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for TKH Group you should be mindful of and 1 of these shouldn't be ignored.

If you are no longer interested in TKH Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

