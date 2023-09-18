Is Now The Time To Look At Buying UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI)?

While UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$29.12 and falling to the lows of US$22.67. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether UGI's current trading price of US$24.43 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at UGI’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is UGI Worth?

Great news for investors – UGI is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $38.18, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, UGI’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will UGI generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of UGI, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting top-line growth of 6.1% in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since UGI is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on UGI for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy UGI. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing UGI at this point in time. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for UGI and you'll want to know about these.

