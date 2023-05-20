Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL)?

While Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the AIM, rising to highs of UK£0.53 and falling to the lows of UK£0.43. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Van Elle Holdings' current trading price of UK£0.44 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Van Elle Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Van Elle Holdings Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Van Elle Holdings seems to be fairly priced at around 8.2% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Van Elle Holdings today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is £0.48, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. In addition to this, Van Elle Holdings has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from Van Elle Holdings?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Van Elle Holdings' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 29%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? VANL’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on VANL, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Van Elle Holdings.

If you are no longer interested in Van Elle Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

