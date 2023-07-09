Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG)?

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the LSE over the last few months, increasing to UK£8.35 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£5.98. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Watches of Switzerland Group's current trading price of UK£6.14 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Watches of Switzerland Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Watches of Switzerland Group Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Watches of Switzerland Group is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is £10.02, but it is currently trading at UK£6.14 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Watches of Switzerland Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Watches of Switzerland Group generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Watches of Switzerland Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 49%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since WOSG is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WOSG for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy WOSG. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

