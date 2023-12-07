Is Now The Time To Put ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like ALLETE (NYSE:ALE). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is ALLETE Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Over the last three years, ALLETE has grown EPS by 8.0% per year. While that sort of growth rate isn't anything to write home about, it does show the business is growing.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. ALLETE maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 23% to US$1.9b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are ALLETE Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Prior to investment, it's always a good idea to check that the management team is paid reasonably. Pay levels around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to ALLETE, with market caps between US$2.0b and US$6.4b, is around US$6.6m.

The ALLETE CEO received total compensation of just US$2.3m in the year to December 2022. That's clearly well below average, so at a glance that arrangement seems generous to shareholders and points to a modest remuneration culture. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add ALLETE To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of ALLETE is that it is growing profits. On top of that, our faith in the board of directors is strengthened by the fact of the reasonable CEO pay. So based on its merits, the stock deserves further research, if not an addition to your watchlist. Even so, be aware that ALLETE is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

