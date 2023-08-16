Is Now The Time To Put Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Amgen's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. We can see that in the last three years Amgen grew its EPS by 6.6% per year. This may not be setting the world alight, but it does show that EPS is on the upwards trend.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Not all of Amgen's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While revenue is looking a bit flat, the good news is EBIT margins improved by 2.8 percentage points to 38%, in the last twelve months. That's something to smile about.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Amgen's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Amgen Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Amgen has a market capitalisation of US$142b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$227m. While that is a lot of skin in the game, we note this holding only totals to 0.2% of the business, which is a result of the company being so large. This should still be a great incentive for management to maximise shareholder value.

Should You Add Amgen To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Amgen is that it is growing profits. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Amgen (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you need to be mindful of.

