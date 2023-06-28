Is Now The Time To Put AMMB Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AMBANK) On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like AMMB Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AMBANK). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide AMMB Holdings Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is AMMB Holdings Berhad Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Over the last three years, AMMB Holdings Berhad has grown EPS by 6.9% per year. This may not be setting the world alight, but it does show that EPS is on the upwards trend.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. It's noted that AMMB Holdings Berhad's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. AMMB Holdings Berhad maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 2.5% to RM4.2b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are AMMB Holdings Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own AMMB Holdings Berhad shares worth a considerable sum. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at RM207m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. While their ownership only accounts for 1.7%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Does AMMB Holdings Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for AMMB Holdings Berhad is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. Even so, be aware that AMMB Holdings Berhad is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is concerning...

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

