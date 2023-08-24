Is Now The Time To Put APM Automotive Holdings Berhad (KLSE:APM) On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like APM Automotive Holdings Berhad (KLSE:APM). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

APM Automotive Holdings Berhad's Improving Profits

Strong earnings per share (EPS) results are an indicator of a company achieving solid profits, which investors look upon favourably and so the share price tends to reflect great EPS performance. So for many budding investors, improving EPS is considered a good sign. It is awe-striking that APM Automotive Holdings Berhad's EPS went from RM0.0047 to RM0.15 in just one year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. Could this be a sign that the business has reached an inflection point?

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. APM Automotive Holdings Berhad maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 35% to RM1.9b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

APM Automotive Holdings Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM418m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are APM Automotive Holdings Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. APM Automotive Holdings Berhad followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at RM101m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. As a percentage, this totals to 24% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Should You Add APM Automotive Holdings Berhad To Your Watchlist?

APM Automotive Holdings Berhad's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching APM Automotive Holdings Berhad very closely. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for APM Automotive Holdings Berhad (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

