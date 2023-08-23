Is Now The Time To Put AppAsia Berhad (KLSE:APPASIA) On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like AppAsia Berhad (KLSE:APPASIA). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide AppAsia Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

AppAsia Berhad's Improving Profits

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Which is why EPS growth is looked upon so favourably. Commendations have to be given in seeing that AppAsia Berhad grew its EPS from RM0.00026 to RM0.0015, in one short year. Even though that growth rate may not be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. We note that while EBIT margins have improved from 0.7% to 9.0%, the company has actually reported a fall in revenue by 73%. That falls short of ideal.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since AppAsia Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM117m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are AppAsia Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So we're pleased to report that AppAsia Berhad insiders own a meaningful share of the business. In fact, they own 60% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. This makes it apparent they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - a positive for shareholders with a sit and hold strategy. In terms of absolute value, insiders have RM70m invested in the business, at the current share price. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Is AppAsia Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

AppAsia Berhad's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering AppAsia Berhad for a spot on your watchlist. We should say that we've discovered 3 warning signs for AppAsia Berhad that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

