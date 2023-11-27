Is Now The Time To Put Bechtle (ETR:BC8) On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Bechtle (ETR:BC8). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Bechtle with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Bechtle Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Bechtle managed to grow EPS by 12% per year, over three years. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note Bechtle achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 9.3% to €6.3b. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Bechtle Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a €5.7b company like Bechtle. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth €1.6b. This totals to 29% of shares in the company. Enough to lead management's decision making process down a path that brings the most benefit to shareholders. Looking very optimistic for investors.

Is Bechtle Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As previously touched on, Bechtle is a growing business, which is encouraging. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

