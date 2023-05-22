Is Now The Time To Put Bell Equipment (JSE:BEL) On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Bell Equipment (JSE:BEL), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

View our latest analysis for Bell Equipment

How Fast Is Bell Equipment Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Bell Equipment has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. To the delight of shareholders, Bell Equipment's EPS soared from R3.00 to R4.78, over the last year. That's a fantastic gain of 59%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for Bell Equipment remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 28% to R10b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Bell Equipment isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of R1.4b. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Story continues

Are Bell Equipment Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

We haven't seen any insiders selling Bell Equipment shares, in the last year. Add in the fact that Leon Goosen, the Group CEO & Executive Director of the company, paid R205k for shares at around R12.82 each. Decent buying like this could be a sign for shareholders here; management sees the company as undervalued.

Should You Add Bell Equipment To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Bell Equipment's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Not only is that growth rate rather juicy, but the insider buying adds fuel to the fire. So on this analysis, Bell Equipment is probably worth spending some time on. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Bell Equipment that you should be aware of before investing here.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Bell Equipment isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here