Is Now The Time To Put Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Black Diamond Group's Improving Profits

In the last three years Black Diamond Group's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Black Diamond Group's EPS has risen over the last 12 months, growing from CA$0.37 to CA$0.44. There's little doubt shareholders would be happy with that 18% gain.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Black Diamond Group's EBIT margins have actually improved by 5.1 percentage points in the last year, to reach 13%, but, on the flip side, revenue was down 2.4%. While not disastrous, these figures could be better.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Black Diamond Group's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Black Diamond Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Black Diamond Group followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at CA$88m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. At 24% of the company, the co-investment by insiders fosters confidence that management will make long-term focussed decisions.

Is Black Diamond Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Black Diamond Group is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Black Diamond Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Although Black Diamond Group certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

