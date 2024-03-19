Is Now The Time To Put Burckhardt Compression Holding (VTX:BCHN) On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Burckhardt Compression Holding (VTX:BCHN). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Burckhardt Compression Holding Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Impressively, Burckhardt Compression Holding has grown EPS by 24% per year, compound, in the last three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Burckhardt Compression Holding maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 26% to CHF902m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

While we live in the present moment, there's little doubt that the future matters most in the investment decision process. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for Burckhardt Compression Holding?

Are Burckhardt Compression Holding Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

As a general rule, it's worth considering how much the CEO is paid, since unreasonably high rates could be considered against the interests of shareholders. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Burckhardt Compression Holding with market caps between CHF888m and CHF2.8b is about CHF1.1m.

The Burckhardt Compression Holding CEO received CHF956k in compensation for the year ending March 2023. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Burckhardt Compression Holding Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Burckhardt Compression Holding's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. With swiftly growing earnings, the best days may still be to come, and the modest CEO pay suggests the company is careful with cash. Based on these factors, this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist, or even a little further research. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Burckhardt Compression Holding has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Although Burckhardt Compression Holding certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see companies with insider buying, then check out this handpicked selection of Swiss companies that not only boast of strong growth but have also seen recent insider buying..

