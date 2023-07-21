Is Now The Time To Put BVZ Holding (VTX:BVZN) On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like BVZ Holding (VTX:BVZN). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is BVZ Holding Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So it's easy to see why many investors focus in on EPS growth. It is awe-striking that BVZ Holding's EPS went from CHF18.19 to CHF104 in just one year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. BVZ Holding shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 4.6% to 15%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since BVZ Holding is no giant, with a market capitalisation of CHF165m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are BVZ Holding Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that BVZ Holding insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. With a whopping CHF47m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. At 29% of the company, the co-investment by insiders fosters confidence that management will make long-term focussed decisions.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to BVZ Holding, with market caps between CHF87m and CHF347m, is around CHF661k.

The BVZ Holding CEO received CHF438k in compensation for the year ending December 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is BVZ Holding Worth Keeping An Eye On?

BVZ Holding's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. The sweetener is that insiders have a mountain of stock, and the CEO remuneration is quite reasonable. The sharp increase in earnings could signal good business momentum. BVZ Holding certainly ticks a few boxes, so we think it's probably well worth further consideration. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with BVZ Holding (including 1 which can't be ignored).

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

