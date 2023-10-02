Is Now The Time To Put Card Factory (LON:CARD) On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Card Factory (LON:CARD). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Card Factory Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. To the delight of shareholders, Card Factory has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 53%, compound, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that Card Factory is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.8 percentage points to 15%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Card Factory Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

With strong conviction, Card Factory insiders have stood united by refusing to sell shares over the last year. But more importantly, CEO & Executive Director Darcy Willson-Rymer spent UK£79k acquiring shares, doing so at an average price of UK£0.91. It seems at least one insider has seen potential in the company's future - and they're willing to put money on the line.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Card Factory insiders have a valuable investment in the business. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at UK£20m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. That amounts to 5.8% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Does Card Factory Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Card Factory's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. To sweeten the deal, insiders have significant skin in the game with one even acquiring more. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest Card Factory belongs near the top of your watchlist. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Card Factory.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

