Is Now The Time To Put Channel Infrastructure NZ (NZSE:CHI) On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Channel Infrastructure NZ (NZSE:CHI), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Channel Infrastructure NZ Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Strong earnings per share (EPS) results are an indicator of a company achieving solid profits, which investors look upon favourably and so the share price tends to reflect great EPS performance. So a growing EPS generally brings attention to a company in the eyes of prospective investors. It is awe-striking that Channel Infrastructure NZ's EPS went from NZ$0.012 to NZ$0.067 in just one year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. Could this be a sign that the business has reached an inflection point?

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Channel Infrastructure NZ is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 11.2 percentage points to 40%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Channel Infrastructure NZ's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Channel Infrastructure NZ Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Despite some Channel Infrastructure NZ insiders disposing of some shares, we note that there was NZ$124k more in buying interest among those who know the company best Shareholders who may have questioned insiders selling will find some reassurance in this fact. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Chair James Miller who made the biggest single purchase, worth NZ$130k, paying NZ$1.60 per share.

Is Channel Infrastructure NZ Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Channel Infrastructure NZ's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. Most growth-seeking investors will find it hard to ignore that sort of explosive EPS growth. And indeed, it could be a sign that the business is at an inflection point. If that's the case, you may regret neglecting to put Channel Infrastructure NZ on your watchlist. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Channel Infrastructure NZ that we have uncovered.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

