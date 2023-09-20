Is Now The Time To Put Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Coca-Cola Consolidated's Improving Profits

In the last three years Coca-Cola Consolidated's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Impressively, Coca-Cola Consolidated's EPS catapulted from US$29.92 to US$50.96, over the last year. Year on year growth of 70% is certainly a sight to behold.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Coca-Cola Consolidated shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 8.7% to 12%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are Coca-Cola Consolidated Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$6.1b company like Coca-Cola Consolidated. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$1.4b. Coming in at 23% of the business, that holding gives insiders a lot of influence, and plenty of reason to generate value for shareholders. Very encouraging.

Does Coca-Cola Consolidated Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Coca-Cola Consolidated's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Coca-Cola Consolidated for a spot on your watchlist. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Coca-Cola Consolidated by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

