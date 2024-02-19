Is Now The Time To Put CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is CVR Energy Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years CVR Energy's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Outstandingly, CVR Energy's EPS shot from US$3.35 to US$7.86, over the last year. Year on year growth of 134% is certainly a sight to behold.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Unfortunately, CVR Energy's revenue dropped 5.8% last year, but the silver lining is that EBIT margins improved from 7.4% to 13%. That falls short of ideal.

Are CVR Energy Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

As a general rule, it's worth considering how much the CEO is paid, since unreasonably high rates could be considered against the interests of shareholders. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like CVR Energy with market caps between US$2.0b and US$6.4b is about US$6.4m.

CVR Energy's CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$4.3m in the year leading up to December 2022. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add CVR Energy To Your Watchlist?

CVR Energy's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. Such fast EPS growth prompts the question: has the business reached an inflection point? Meanwhile, the very reasonable CEO pay is a great reassurance, since it points to an absence of wasteful spending habits. So CVR Energy looks like it could be a good quality growth stock, at first glance. That's worth watching. Even so, be aware that CVR Energy is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is potentially serious...

