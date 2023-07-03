Is Now The Time To Put Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Devon Energy with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

View our latest analysis for Devon Energy

How Fast Is Devon Energy Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Devon Energy has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. In impressive fashion, Devon Energy's EPS grew from US$5.33 to US$9.31, over the previous 12 months. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 75%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Devon Energy shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 29% to 44%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for Devon Energy's future EPS 100% free.

Are Devon Energy Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

It's pleasing to note that insiders spent US$2.4m buying Devon Energy shares, over the last year, without reporting any share sales whatsoever. Knowing this, Devon Energy will have have all eyes on them in anticipation for the what could happen in the near future. We also note that it was the Executive VP & COO, Clay Gaspar, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$1m for shares at about US$49.98 each.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Devon Energy bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$191m. While that is a lot of skin in the game, we note this holding only totals to 0.6% of the business, which is a result of the company being so large. So despite their percentage holding being low, company management still have plenty of reasons to deliver the best outcomes for investors.

Does Devon Energy Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Devon Energy's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. To make matters even better, the company insiders who know the company best have put their faith in the its future and have been buying more stock. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Devon Energy deserves timely attention. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 4 warning signs for Devon Energy (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Devon Energy, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here