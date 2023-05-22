Is Now The Time To Put Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Devon Energy's Improving Profits

In the last three years Devon Energy's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Impressively, Devon Energy's EPS catapulted from US$5.33 to US$9.31, over the last year. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 75%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Devon Energy shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 29% to 44%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Devon Energy Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

We do note that, in the last year, insiders sold US$639k worth of shares. But that's far less than the US$2.4m insiders spent purchasing stock. This adds to the interest in Devon Energy because it suggests that those who understand the company best, are optimistic. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive VP & COO Clay Gaspar for US$1m worth of shares, at about US$49.98 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Devon Energy bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$194m. This comes in at 0.6% of shares in the company, which is a fair amount of a business of this size. This should still be a great incentive for management to maximise shareholder value.

Is Devon Energy Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Devon Energy's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. What's more, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Devon Energy deserves timely attention. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Devon Energy (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

