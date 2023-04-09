Is Now The Time To Put Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Dropbox with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Dropbox's Improving Profits

In the last three years Dropbox's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Outstandingly, Dropbox's EPS shot from US$0.87 to US$1.56, over the last year. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 81%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note Dropbox achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 7.7% to US$2.3b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Dropbox Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Dropbox, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$2.0b. Coming in at 26% of the business, that holding gives insiders a lot of influence, and plenty of reason to generate value for shareholders. So there is opportunity here to invest in a company whose management have tangible incentives to deliver.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Dropbox, with market caps between US$4.0b and US$12b, is around US$8.3m.

The CEO of Dropbox only received US$1.5m in total compensation for the year ending December 2021. First impressions seem to indicate a compensation policy that is favourable to shareholders. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add Dropbox To Your Watchlist?

Dropbox's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bucket-load of shares, and the CEO pay seems really quite reasonable. The sharp increase in earnings could signal good business momentum. Big growth can make big winners, so the writing on the wall tells us that Dropbox is worth considering carefully. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Dropbox you should be aware of, and 2 of them don't sit too well with us.

