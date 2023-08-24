Is Now The Time To Put Dyna-Mac Holdings (SGX:NO4) On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Dyna-Mac Holdings (SGX:NO4). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Dyna-Mac Holdings with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

View our latest analysis for Dyna-Mac Holdings

How Fast Is Dyna-Mac Holdings Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In business, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS) performance. Which is why EPS growth is looked upon so favourably. Commendations have to be given in seeing that Dyna-Mac Holdings grew its EPS from S$0.0059 to S$0.019, in one short year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The good news is that Dyna-Mac Holdings is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 4.0 percentage points to 3.4%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

Story continues

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Dyna-Mac Holdings isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of S$399m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Dyna-Mac Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Belief in the company remains high for insiders as there hasn't been a single share sold by the management or company board members. But more importantly, CEO & Executive Chairman Ah Cheng Lim spent S$94k acquiring shares, doing so at an average price of S$0.19. It seems at least one insider has seen potential in the company's future - and they're willing to put money on the line.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Dyna-Mac Holdings is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. To be specific, they have S$31m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 7.9% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Does Dyna-Mac Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Dyna-Mac Holdings' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bunch of shares, and one has been buying more. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest Dyna-Mac Holdings belongs near the top of your watchlist. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Dyna-Mac Holdings by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

The good news is that Dyna-Mac Holdings is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.